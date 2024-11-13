Deion Sanders once again shoots down NFL rumors
Deion Sanders once again addressed the persistent rumors linking him to a coaching position in the NFL, particularly with the Dallas Cowboys. The speculation picked up steam recently, fueled by comments from notable analysts like Rex Ryan, who suggested Sanders as the perfect candidate to lead the Cowboys. However, despite his rising stock in college football and the widespread interest from fans and media alike, Sanders has made it clear that he has no plans to leave his current role with the Colorado Buffaloes.
During an appearance on FOX Sports' SPEAK, Sanders humorously dismissed the rumors. In response to the suggestion that he might leave for the Cowboys, Sanders reiterated his love for his current position in Boulder, stating, “I love it where I am.” To emphasize his point, he even walked to the window of his office and showed the audience a breathtaking view of the Flatirons, the scenic mountains that surround the University of Colorado. The gesture underscored his commitment to the Buffaloes and his contentment with his current surroundings.
Sanders’ impact at Colorado has been nothing short of transformative, bringing renewed energy to a program that had struggled in recent years. His presence in the Big 12 has elevated the profile of Colorado football, attracting national attention and high-profile recruits. While the NFL rumors persist, Sanders has consistently expressed that he has “zero interest” in coaching at the professional level, preferring instead to mentor and inspire college athletes.
For now, Sanders appears firmly dedicated to his mission at Colorado, emphasizing his commitment to building a winning culture and shaping the lives of young players. While fans and analysts may continue to envision Sanders on the sidelines of an NFL team like the Cowboys, Coach Prime has made it clear that his heart—and his view—are firmly rooted in Boulder.