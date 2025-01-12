Deion Sanders posts tribute to Colorado legend Bill McCartney
The Colorado Buffaloes and the world of college football lost a legend with the passing of Bill McCartney on Friday. At 84, McCartney left behind a remarkable legacy, both on and off the field, after battling dementia in his later years. Known affectionately as "Coach Mac," he was the only coach to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a national championship, cementing his place as a transformative figure in the program’s history.
Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes' current head coach, paid heartfelt tribute to McCartney, acknowledging the profound impact he had on Colorado football. Sanders expressed his admiration through a touching social media post, highlighting McCartney’s influence on the program and his ability to shape both football players and men of strong character. “Coach Mac was an absolute legend on and off the field,” Sanders wrote. “He is fully ingrained in every fiber of the history of this program.”
McCartney's career at Colorado spanned 13 seasons, during which he compiled a record of 93-55-5. His tenure included 10 consecutive winning seasons in league play, three straight Big Eight titles from 1989 to 1991, and a national championship in 1990. That championship season, capped off with an 11-1-1 record and a victory over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, stands as the pinnacle of Colorado’s football history. McCartney’s ability to guide the Buffaloes through the nation’s toughest schedule in 1990 underscored his coaching brilliance.
Beyond the wins and accolades, McCartney's impact resonated deeply with those who worked with him. Colorado athletic director Rick George, whom McCartney hired as recruiting coordinator in 1987, shared a personal tribute, reflecting on McCartney’s commitment to faith, family, and accountability. George recounted a recent visit with his mentor, cherishing the chance to say goodbye. “Coach Mac was an incredible man who taught me about the importance of faith, family, and being a good husband, father, and grandfather,” George said. “The mark that he left on CU football and our athletic department will be hard to replicate.”
Saying goodbye to a legend, but Bill McCartney's story lives on
McCartney’s success extended beyond the field, as he built a program that finished in the national top 20 for six consecutive years from 1989 to 1994. During that span, Colorado's 36-3-3 conference record was unmatched nationwide. His contributions were recognized in 2013 with induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
As Sanders continues his journey to rebuild Colorado’s football program, he draws inspiration from McCartney’s unwavering passion and commitment. “Many of the characteristics (McCartney) valued are what we are using to get this program back to the level he attained,” Sanders wrote. Coach Mac’s legacy will undoubtedly remain a guiding light for the Buffaloes and their fans for generations to come.