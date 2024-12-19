Deion Sanders projects where Shedeur will be going in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a quarterback-heavy event, and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is firmly in the mix as a potential top overall pick. Quarterbacks have been selected first in six of the last seven drafts, and this trend is likely to continue as teams at the bottom of the standings search for a franchise signal-caller. Currently, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are front-runners for the No. 1 pick, both sitting at 2-12 with quarterback needs.
Shedeur Sanders’ NFL prospects have been bolstered by his exceptional performance this season. He completed 69.3% of his passes, threw for 3,926 yards, and registered 35 touchdowns against only eight interceptions, leading Colorado to a remarkable 9-3 record after a dismal 4-8 finish the previous year. These numbers, combined with his poise and NFL-ready skill set, have solidified his status as one of the top quarterback prospects.
Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father and Colorado’s head coach, is confident his son will be the No. 1 pick. During an appearance on The Pacman Jones Show, Deion emphatically stated, “Shedeur is going to be the No. 1 pick,” if the Giants retain the top selection. His confidence stems from the Giants’ apparent interest in Shedeur, highlighted by the presence of general manager Joe Schoen and assistant GM Brandon Brown at a Colorado practice. Furthermore, Shedeur was recently seen playing catch with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, fueling speculation about a possible future connection.
If the Giants secure the top pick, their need for a quarterback is glaring. They cut Daniel Jones midseason, and backups Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock are not under contract for next year. The Raiders, currently second in the draft order, are another potential landing spot for Sanders. While Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are under contract, neither is seen as a long-term solution, leaving the door open for the Raiders to consider Shedeur or Miami’s Cam Ward.
Complicating the draft outlook is the razor-thin margin between the Raiders and Giants, where strength of schedule will determine who picks first if both finish 2-12. A win by either team could knock them out of contention for the top pick entirely, as several three-win teams lurk just behind.
As the draft approaches, Sanders’ elite play and Deion’s confident declarations ensure Shedeur remains a focal point of draft discussions. Whether it’s the Giants, Raiders, or another team trading up, Sanders’ journey to becoming the No. 1 pick is one to watch.