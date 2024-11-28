Deion Sanders provides injury update for Oklahoma State matchup
As Colorado prepares for a pivotal Black Friday showdown against Oklahoma State, head coach Deion Sanders provided key injury updates that will significantly impact the Buffaloes' game plan. Defensive lineman Shane Cokes, who has been sidelined for several weeks, is set to make his return. Cokes’ presence on the defensive line is crucial as Colorado seeks to bolster a unit that has struggled with consistency in his absence. His ability to disrupt the opposing offense and provide leadership will be a much-needed boost for a team facing a tough Cowboys squad.
In the backfield, running back Isaiah Augustave will also be back in action. Augustave, who has been hampered by injury in recent weeks, adds depth to Colorado’s running game, which has been searching for balance all season. His return offers another option for a Buffaloes offense led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Buffs wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., however, remains a game-time decision. Horn has missed most of the past three weeks recovering from injury, and his availability could significantly influence Colorado’s offensive dynamics. His speed and playmaking ability have been missed, and the Buffs will be hoping for his return to stretch the field against Oklahoma State.
On the downside, Colorado will be without defensive lineman Amari McNeill, right tackle Phillip Houston, and safety Preston Hodge. Houston’s injury, sustained last week against Kansas, appears serious, leaving a gap on the offensive line that will need to be addressed. The statuses of McNeill and Hodge remain uncertain beyond this week, further thinning Colorado’s depth in key areas.
As the Buffs look to keep their postseason hopes alive, they’ll also need help from around the Big 12. A Texas Tech victory over West Virginia and a Houston win against BYU are necessary for Colorado to secure a spot in the conference title game. While the odds are slim, Sanders and the Buffaloes are focused on controlling what they can and delivering a strong performance on Friday (Noon ET/TV: ABC).