Deion Sanders provides key injury update before Arizona
After a hard-fought 31-28 loss to Kansas State, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders provided an injury update heading into the team's upcoming matchup against Arizona.
During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Sanders announced that star two-way player Travis Hunter, along with wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., would be available for the Arizona game. Both Hunter and Horn were forced to exit the Kansas State game with injuries before halftime, a significant blow to Colorado's offensive and defensive efforts in the tight contest.
The loss to Kansas State marked another tough battle for the Buffaloes, who have already matched last year's win total under Sanders’ leadership. Despite the setback, the Buffaloes remain focused on qualifying for a bowl game, a goal that seemed unlikely before Sanders’ arrival. With Hunter and Horn expected to return, the team looks to regain its momentum on both sides of the ball.
However, not all the news was positive. Sanders confirmed that wide receivers Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons would be unavailable for the Arizona game, depleting the Buffs' receiving corps. Miller has been a breakout player in recent weeks, and his absence could impact the offensive game plan. He's out for the season after surgery to his leg on Monday, according to Sanders.
As Colorado prepares for Arizona, the team hopes to rebound from the Kansas State loss and solidify its path to bowl eligibility. The Buffs will need to rely on the leadership of Sanders and key players like Shedeur Sanders, Hunter, and Horn to overcome the adversity of injuries and get back on track in what has been a season filled with promise and excitement. The game is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.