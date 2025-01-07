Deion Sanders received credible threats before last year's Rocky Mountain Showdown
During season three of the 'Coach Prime' docuseries on Amazon Video, viewers were given a behind-the-scenes look at the intense security measures taken to protect Deion Sanders before Colorado's highly anticipated game against Colorado State. This episode revisited a tense moment from the previous season, highlighting two credible threats directed at Sanders prior to the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins.
Michael Rhodes, Sanders' personal security officer, played a key role in ensuring the safety of the head coach. In the episode, Rhodes detailed the process his team follows when dealing with potential threats. He explained that all mail sent to Sanders is carefully filtered to check for suspicious packages or hazardous materials. Rhodes was seen running letters through specialized machines to detect harmful substances. If a death threat is identified, Rhodes’ team immediately makes copies for Boulder Police and forwards the content to the FBI for fingerprint analysis.
Leading up to the Colorado State game, Rhodes revealed that multiple threats had been received. While most were deemed low-risk, two stood out as credible and warranted a coordinated response from law enforcement. Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins Police collaborated closely with Boulder Police to ensure Sanders’ safety during the game. Rhodes emphasized the seriousness of the situation, explaining that the presence of multiple agencies helped create a secure environment for Sanders and the team.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
The Rocky Mountain Showdown was already highly charged, with both teams eager to claim the Centennial Cup. Tensions ran high on and off the field, and the security concerns added another layer of pressure. For Sanders, the game held significant personal and professional meaning. Winning not only solidified Colorado's dominance but also reinforced Sanders' resilience in the face of adversity.
Deion Sanders uses 'love over hate' approach to start the new year
Ultimately, Colorado emerged victorious, and Sanders was able to celebrate the win with his players and coaching staff. However, the docuseries provided a sobering reminder of the challenges that come with being a high-profile figure in college football. Rhodes’ account shed light on the lengths taken to protect Sanders, underscoring the unique pressures he faces as both a coach and public personality.