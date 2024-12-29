Deion Sanders reflects on Colorado's loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl
In the aftermath of Colorado’s 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, head coach Deion Sanders addressed the media with a mix of gratitude, disappointment, and reflection. Colorado, finishing the season at 9-4 and ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff standings, struggled to find offensive rhythm against a dominant BYU defense. The Buffaloes were held to just 210 total yards, with a mere two net yards rushing, a stark contrast to their season average of 34.5 points per game.
Speaking to reporters, Sanders began by acknowledging the efforts of the Valero Alamo Bowl organizers and the hospitality shown throughout the week. “Hats off to the Valero Alamo and all the dignitaries that made it possible for us to be here,” Sanders said. “It was a phenomenal week for us. We’re not happy with the results, but we’re happy with the journey.”
Despite the Buffaloes’ early offensive struggles, Sanders emphasized the importance of patience and perseverance. BYU’s well-coached squad executed their game plan effectively, particularly in the running game and special teams, which Sanders admitted “kicked our butts.” The Cougars' ability to control the tempo prevented Colorado from gaining momentum, resulting in a lopsided performance that left the Buffaloes searching for answers.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced immense pressure throughout the night, being sacked three times and throwing two interceptions. He managed to complete 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, but the bulk of that production came late in the game when the outcome was already decided. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter remained a bright spot, hauling in four receptions for 106 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Reflecting on the season and the contributions of his senior class, Sanders shared his admiration for their growth and resilience. “These men taught me about patience and forgiveness,” Sanders said. “A lot of things transpire that you guys don’t know about, but I absolutely love these guys. You never get to see the subtle ‘I love yous’ that happen between us in practice, pregame, and postgame.”
Sanders highlighted the emotional weight of coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and seeing them play their final collegiate game. “That walk won’t happen again,” he said, visibly emotional. “We’ve been doing this for a long time, from youth leagues to now. It’s tough knowing this chapter is closing.”
The Buffaloes’ struggles on offense were evident from the opening drive, as BYU’s defense stifled Colorado’s running game and forced Sanders to rely heavily on the passing attack. The Buffaloes managed only 90 yards in the fourth quarter, with the game already out of reach. “It was nothing that we did great tonight,” Sanders admitted. “Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going.”
Despite the loss, Sanders remained optimistic about the program’s future. Colorado’s turnaround under Sanders’ leadership has been one of the more remarkable stories in college football, with the Buffaloes improving significantly in his two years at the helm. Sanders emphasized that the foundation laid by this senior class will set the tone for future recruits. “We’ve established expectations,” Sanders said. “Now you expect us to perform at a certain level, to win, to be disciplined. That’s the legacy these guys leave behind.”
Deion Sanders says college football needs a sweeping change with NIL
Hunter’s decision to continue playing late into the game, despite the lopsided score, was another testament to the culture Sanders has fostered within the program. “We started, so we had to finish,” Sanders explained. “That’s just who we are. It doesn’t matter what the score is.”
When asked about the incoming recruiting class, Sanders expressed excitement about the talent and hunger they bring to the program. “These guys are way more humble than I thought,” he said. “They’re quiet, they listen, and they’re ready to learn. I’m happy for them to be part of this.”
Deion Sanders warns players about smoking at team hotel: 'Will be your last puff'
As Sanders looks ahead, he acknowledges that several of his coordinators and assistants may receive offers for other positions, a testament to the success and visibility of Colorado’s staff. “That’s what we’re here for,” Sanders said. “To elevate people. Either you get terminated or elevated. It’s going to be one of the two sooner or later.”
For Sanders, the loss to BYU marks the end of a pivotal chapter, but not the story. His focus remains on developing young men, winning games, and ensuring his players are prepared for life beyond football. “We’re just trying to develop these young men, win games, and make sure they’re consistent men in the community and with their families,” Sanders said.
Deion Sanders considers another surgery and being 'five toes down'
As Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, their time at Colorado will be remembered not only for individual accolades but for the role they played in reviving the program. Hunter, widely regarded as one of the top prospects for the upcoming draft, has set a high bar for future Buffaloes. “The young guys understand the standard now,” Shedeur said. “They’ll continue to build on what we started.”
While the Alamo Bowl may not have ended the way Colorado envisioned, the season’s legacy extends far beyond the scoreboard. Under Sanders’ leadership, the Buffaloes have reestablished themselves as a force in college football, and the journey is only just beginning.