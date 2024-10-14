Deion Sanders reflects on KSU loss: "I wanted that 'W' by all means"
The Colorado Buffaloes came agonizingly close to pulling off an upset against the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats but fell short in a 31-28 loss. Despite the defeat, Deion Sanders was optimistic and offered words of encouragement during Monday’s practice.
Coach Prime praised his team’s resilience, saying, "I'm proud of y'all... You fought to the end." He acknowledged the challenges the Buffaloes faced during the game, including struggling to stop the run and giving up big plays in the passing game, but emphasized that they still had a chance to win despite not playing their best defensively.
"I wanted that 'W' by all means but I'm proud of Y'all because you fought to the end," Sanders said via Well Off Media. "That shows resilience. That shows who you are, and we didn't play our best game defensively, did we? Didn't stop the run. We gave up some explosions on the pass plays. Couldn't run the ball right?
"We got three receivers down...and four receivers hurt.. And we still had a chance to win the game... In all aspects, you should be proud of yourselves. Even though we didn't win, you should be proud of yourselves because we played one of our worst games and still had a chance to win it. Now, let's win it the next time we do it."
Kansas State's DJ Giddens became the first running back to rush for over 100 yards against Colorado this season, finishing with 182 yards. The Wildcats' offense, led by Avery Johnson, totaled 423 yards. One of the critical moments in the game was a 50-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Jayce Brown with just over two minutes left, which ultimately sealed the Wildcats' victory.
While the Buffaloes' defense had trouble containing the Wildcats, particularly during key moments, Sanders reminded his team that they fought through adversity, including injuries to several wide receivers, and still had a chance to win. He challenged them to learn from the experience and turn those close losses into wins.
Colorado now shifts its focus to their upcoming matchup against Arizona on Saturday. The Buffaloes are looking to get back on track and turn their coach’s words of resilience into a victory. The game is set for 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.