Deion Sanders releases statement about Cowboys coaching interest
The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines after parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, sparking speculation about his replacement. Among the intriguing possibilities is Deion Sanders, the charismatic head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Reports indicate that team owner Jerry Jones has reached out to Sanders about the vacancy, a move that has generated buzz given Sanders' iconic status in both college and professional football.
Sanders has expressed his appreciation for Jones' interest. In a statement released via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders said, “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing. I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
While Sanders has previously affirmed his commitment to collegiate football, including his efforts to rebuild the Colorado program, his openness to considering the Cowboys job has sparked debate. This follows reports of his interest in the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching position, though the Raiders reportedly dismissed the idea.
A significant factor in Sanders' decision may be his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, both of whom play for him at Colorado. If Sanders were to join the Cowboys, there’s speculation Dallas might consider drafting Shedeur, a top quarterback prospect expected to be among the first picks in April’s NFL draft. The Cowboys hold the No. 12 overall pick, potentially aligning with the timeline for Sanders to step into the NFL coaching spotlight.
Sanders has amassed a 40-18 record as a head coach, including a transformative season with Colorado in 2024, where the Buffaloes finished 9-4. His star player, Travis Hunter, claimed the Heisman Trophy after a historic two-way campaign. If Sanders accepts the Dallas offer, it would not only mark his return to the NFL but also create a compelling narrative around his leadership and ability to integrate his unique coaching style at the professional level.