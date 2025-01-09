Deion Sanders reportedly given 'very good' extension offer by Colorado
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently shared insights with Denver Sports about Deion Sanders' coaching future, particularly amid the NFL coaching carousel. Klatt, a former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and respected national commentator, was asked about Coach Prime’s current standing with Colorado and any potential outside openings.
“He has a very, very, very good offer in front of him from Colorado, and I don’t know why it hasn’t been signed,” Klatt said. However, he expressed skepticism about Sanders making the leap to the NFL. Klatt highlighted the league’s rigid systems, which he believes would clash with Sanders’ charismatic and unconventional style. “I don’t think he works in the NFL,” Klatt remarked, pointing out that the league does not allow coaches the freedom to fully express themselves or challenge its established norms.
Sanders is currently under a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado, which has proven to be a bargain when factoring in the downstream economic and recruiting benefits of the “Prime Effect.” The contract includes a renegotiation clause after year three, allowing either party to adjust terms related to salary or benefits. However, should Sanders leave Colorado early, he would owe the university significant liquidated damages—$10 million, an amount that decreases over the life of the agreement.
The speculation around Sanders’ future intensified as he promoted the new season of Coach Prime on Amazon Video during a media tour in New York City. When asked about potentially coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, in the NFL, Sanders dismissed the idea unless they were both drafted by the same team.
Sanders’ leadership has transformed the Buffaloes and redefined college football culture. While his success has fueled discussions about his fit in the NFL, Klatt's comments emphasize the challenges Sanders might face adapting to the professional ranks. For now, his focus remains on elevating Colorado, solidifying his legacy as a game-changing college football coach.