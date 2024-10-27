Deion Sanders reveals LaJohntay Wester's new number after Cincinnati win
After the Colorado Buffaloes' 34-23 win over Cincinnati, Deion Sanders made headlines by gifting wide receiver LaJohntay Wester the coveted number one jersey. Wester, who had expressed his desire for this number upon joining the team, had to earn it under Sanders' traditional, merit-based philosophy.
“LaJohntay, we blessed him with... He wanted number one when he came here, and number one ain't something you acquire. It’s something that’s given to you,” Sanders explained in his postgame press conference. “I’m old school. So, we presented that. He earned it. So, I gave it to him tonight.”
Wester's performance on the field against Cincinnati further underscored his leadership and skill, hauling in five catches for 56 yards, which pushed him past 500 yards for the season. With seven touchdowns to his name, Wester has been a consistent offensive weapon for the Buffaloes, known for his agility and reliability. Beyond the stats, he’s also become a vocal leader at practices, setting the tone and pushing his teammates to elevate their game.
Sanders' decision to award him the number one jersey was a significant gesture, reflecting not only Wester’s impact on the field but also his commitment and influence within the team. For Sanders, the number isn’t just a symbol but a reflection of earned respect and responsibility.
What Travis Hunter said after Colorado's win over Cincinnati
By granting Wester this honor, Sanders solidified his position as a leader and playmaker on the team, someone who embodies the qualities Sanders values most: hard work, consistency, and a team-first mentality. As the season progresses, Wester will carry the weight of the number one jersey, a symbol of his earned place within Coach Prime’s program.