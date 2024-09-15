Deion Sanders rewards players for outstanding performance against Colorado State
A week can make a world of difference in college football, as Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes proved with their rebound performance against Colorado State.
After a frustrating 28-10 loss to Nebraska, where the offensive line faced significant criticism, Coach Prime and his team responded with a 28-9 victory, and Sanders wasted no time recognizing the improvement. He awarded game balls to the offensive line, showing his appreciation for their much-improved performance.
Travis Hunter also earned a game ball for his standout play. Hunter showcased his exceptional two-way skills with 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver, while also contributing five tackles and an interception on defense. His impact on both sides of the ball continues to draw the attention of NFL scouts, solidifying his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in college football.
Defensive back Preston Hodge joined the celebration by earning a game ball as well, thanks to his crucial interception, which helped stifle Colorado State’s offense. The Liberty transfer was playing outstanding in the secondary with Shilo Sanders out due to injury.
The shift in Coach Sanders’ tone regarding the offensive line was evident. After the loss to Nebraska, he openly expressed his concerns about the team’s protection issues, but the response against Colorado State demonstrated the unit’s resilience and ability to adapt.
Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked five times against Nebraska, found himself with far more time in the pocket against the Rams, allowing him to excel with 36 completions on 49 attempts for 310 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was barely touched the entire game, which was a difference from the week prior.
This bounce-back performance sets a positive tone for Colorado as they head into Big 12 play. The Buffaloes will look to carry this momentum forward, aiming to improve significantly on last season’s disappointing 1-8 record in Pac-12 competition. With a renewed sense of confidence, Colorado is poised to make a statement in their new conference.