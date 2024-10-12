Deion Sanders says Buffaloes learn more from wins than losses with KSU as the test
When Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, first arrived in Boulder, Colorado, he quickly became the toast of the college football world. His larger-than-life personality, coupled with his high-profile moves to reshape the Colorado Buffaloes, drew national attention. Sanders wasted no time overhauling the Buffaloes roster, filling it with a mix of transfer portal talent, including his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, and recruiting elite players like Travis Hunter. As the 2023 season began, fans and analysts eagerly awaited to see if Coach Prime could turn around a team that had struggled in recent years.
The Buffaloes started the season strong, silencing many doubters with a 3-0 start. Wins over TCU, Nebraska, and a thrilling 35-43 overtime victory against in-state rival Colorado State catapulted Colorado into the national spotlight. It wasn’t just that the Buffaloes were winning—it was how they were winning. Shedeur Sanders played at an elite level, proving to be one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. Travis Hunter, despite playing both offense and defense, stood out as a game-changing talent on both sides of the ball. Colorado looked like they could compete with any team they faced.
However, as quickly as the hype built, it began to unravel. The Buffaloes were brought down to earth in a 42-6 blowout loss to Oregon, which exposed many of their weaknesses, particularly on the offensive line. This defeat was the first of several as Colorado faced the harsh realities of competing in the highly competitive Pac-12 conference. As the losses piled up, so did the criticism from fans, analysts, and even opposing players. Shedeur Sanders, despite his impressive individual performances, was sacked over 50 times throughout the season, taking a physical toll that led to injuries, including a broken back. The once roaring excitement surrounding the Buffaloes turned to skepticism, with many wondering if Sanders’ bold approach could truly last.
But even amid adversity, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes refused to fold. They continued to battle, driven by the belief that they could still rise from the ashes and prove the doubters wrong. With injuries affecting key players like defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo and running back Dallan Hayden, Colorado had to dig deep. Sanders emphasized the importance of staying focused and executing on the field, ensuring that the team didn’t lose sight of their goals.
The identity of this Colorado team is clear: it revolves around the passing game. Shedeur Sanders remains the maestro, leading the offense with precision, while Travis Hunter continues to be one of the most electrifying players in college football. Despite the challenges, Coach Prime has instilled a winning mindset in his team, urging them to raise their level of play. In a Tuesday press conference, Sanders emphasized the importance of learning from both victories and defeats, offering his players a challenge: "If God were to give you what you desired in this game, what would it be, and what would you sacrifice for it?"
As Colorado moves into the heart of their Big 12 schedule, they remain determined to build off their successes, including a recent victory against UCF. Coach Prime continues to push his players, believing that the best is yet to come. The Buffaloes will look to carry that momentum into their matchup with Kansas State, laser-focused on proving their doubters wrong once again. They may be viewed as underdogs, but under Sanders' leadership, they are ready to show that they belong in the conversation for a playoff run, defying expectations and setting a new standard for success at Colorado.