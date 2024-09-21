Deion Sanders says Buffaloes needs dependable players before entering Big 12 play
During an appearance on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shared insights on what he's learned so far this season, emphasizing the need for reliable players on both sides of the ball. Sanders, in a conversation with former coach Urban Meyer, stressed that while the Buffaloes have had a decent start, they still need to solidify their roster with key, dependable contributors.
"I've got two great coordinators that know the game of football," Sanders said. "Not only that, they've got relationships with all our young men. And we're just challenging our young men. We just need seven to eight guys on the offense and defensive side that we can count on. We need those guys that we know what we're going to get on Saturday."
This reflects his understanding that consistency and reliability are essential to sustaining success at the collegiate level. Building a foundation of trustworthy players who can perform under pressure is something Sanders is focused on as he navigates his first season in a Power Four conference.
Throughout the interview, Sanders acknowledged the challenges of turning around a program like Colorado, which was in a rebuilding phase before his arrival. However, he remains confident that the Buffaloes are on the right track, thanks in large part to the development of core players and the culture he's instilling.
As Colorado transitions to Big 12 play, Sanders knows that the competition will only intensify. The Buffaloes are set to face Baylor on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET, in what promises to be a crucial game for both teams. Sanders will be looking to see which players step up in this high-stakes environment, as he continues to evaluate the reliability and readiness of his squad. For now, the key lesson for Sanders is clear: success hinges on having a solid group of players who can consistently execute at a high level.