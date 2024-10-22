Deion Sanders says Colorado's 'road hate' has fueled wins
The Colorado Buffaloes have shown impressive resilience on the road this season, securing three consecutive victories away from home, including a dominant 34-7 win over Arizona. Under Deion Sanders' leadership, the team has found a way to remain focused and execute complete performances when playing away from Folsom Field, a key improvement that has been a major point of emphasis for the coaching staff.
This focus on road success began earlier in the season when Colorado faced an unusual situation in preparing for their game against UCF in Orlando. Due to the threat posed by Hurricane Helene, the team arrived in Florida early, allowing them more time to bond as a group and review game film with the coaching staff. The time spent together in this setting fostered a stronger sense of unity and focus, which has since translated into better overall effort during their games.
At his weekly press conference, Deion Sanders spoke about what it is about playing on the road that seems to fuel his team. His response was as colorful as ever, stating, "We like to be booed, naysayed, and hated. It turns us on. It's kind of sexy, matter of fact." Sanders went on to explain that this mentality was something he personally thrived on during his playing career and that the Buffaloes have embraced the role of being underdogs. The hostile environments they face away from home seem to inspire them to rise to the occasion.
This Saturday, Colorado will return to Folsom Field to host Cincinnati in a late-night matchup with a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. With momentum from their road success, Sanders and his team will look to carry that same focus and energy into their home game, eager to maintain their winning form and continue their impressive season.