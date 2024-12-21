Deion Sanders says he won't attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay
Deion Sanders confirmed that he will not attend the 2025 NFL Draft, even with his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, projected to be picked alongside Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Instead of being in Green Bay, Sanders plans to celebrate the moment with the Colorado community in Boulder.
“We're good, man. Like we want to celebrate with our people. With our folks, with our wonderful student body,” Sanders said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I'm just teasing it a little bit.” His words suggest a draft day party at the university, allowing Buffs fans to join in on the historic event.
Shedeur Sanders is coming off a record-breaking season, completing 338-of-454 passes for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. His 74.2% completion rate led the nation, making him the only FBS player ranked in the top five for completion percentage, touchdowns, yards per game, and efficiency. Shedeur’s accolades include winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and being a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award. He also set over 90 school records, solidifying his legacy as the best quarterback in CU history.
Travis Hunter, meanwhile, dazzled on both sides of the ball. With 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, he also made his mark defensively, recording four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His versatility is unmatched, leading the Power 4 in receiving touchdowns while allowing just one in coverage. Hunter’s ability to shine at wide receiver and cornerback earned him unprecedented recognition, including being the first FBS player to earn offensive and defensive player of the week honors in the same season.
If projections hold, Shedeur Sanders and Hunter could become the highest draft picks in Colorado’s history, potentially going back-to-back in the first round. This would mark a new era for CU, cementing Sanders’ impact on the program.
With NFL scouts watching closely, draft day in Boulder promises to be more than just a celebration – it could be a turning point for Colorado football, driven by Sanders' leadership and the exceptional talent of his players.