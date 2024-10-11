Deion Sanders says one pregame effort has skyrocketed before Kansas State
Deion Sanders recently noted a significant increase in film study by his Colorado Buffaloes players, a development that has had a noticeable impact on their preparation and communication on the field.
Sanders pointed out that this shift began in the weeks following the team's early departure from a game against UCF, when they had to leave to avoid setbacks from Hurricane Helene. The unusual circumstances surrounding that game seemed to spark a deeper understanding and commitment to film study among the players.
“The film times have skyrocketed,” Sanders remarked on his weekly coaches show. “I've seen guys just take it to another level with film study and preparation. They're communicating on the field and calling out plays before it happens."
This increased focus on film study has translated into improved on-field performance, as players are able to recognize opposing teams' strategies and adjust in real time. The heightened awareness is a key part of Sanders’ coaching philosophy, emphasizing the importance of mental preparation as much as physical training.
The timing of this shift couldn't be better, as Colorado prepares to face a tough opponent in No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday night at Folsom Field. The matchup, which will be televised at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, promises to be a critical test for the Buffaloes. With the players' newfound dedication to film study and enhanced communication, Sanders and his team are hopeful that these efforts will help them compete at a higher level against the Wildcats.
Colorado and KSU once lived in CFB's basement, but now hit pivotal moment in new era
This emphasis on preparation and film work could be a game-changer for Colorado as they seek to continue building momentum through the season.