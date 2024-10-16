Deion Sanders says overconfident Colorado got "wake up call" with loss
After Colorado's loss to No. 18 Kansas State, Deion Sanders was clear about the message he gave to his team. In his press conference on Tuesday, Sanders emphasized accountability, urging his players to take ownership of their efforts, preparation, and in-game habits. He pointed out the areas where the team fell short and challenged the players to correct those issues. "Let's see you put it into work today," Sanders said in Tuesday's press conference, underscoring the importance of improvement in every aspect—from the weight room to the training room, and ultimately on the field.
Sanders acknowledged that the team’s previous success may have led to overconfidence. "Sometimes you get intoxicated with winning and thinking that you're really like that. Saturday was a wake-up call for a multitude of us," he admitted. The loss marked Colorado’s second defeat of the season, snapping a three-game win streak. Now, the Buffaloes are looking for ways to bounce back and refocus.
Fortunately for Colorado, there’s a silver lining as they prepare to face Arizona. Both star players Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. are expected to be available for the upcoming game, a significant boost for the Buffaloes as they take on a rejuvenated Wildcats team. The game promises to be an exciting matchup between former Pac-12 rivals, with much anticipation for how Sanders and his squad will respond to the adversity they now face. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX.