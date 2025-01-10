Deion Sanders says there are NFL teams he won't allow Shedeur to play for next season
Deion Sanders reiterated his intention to influence Shedeur's NFL draft decisions. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show while promoting the new season of his Coach Prime documentary series, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and father of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders boldly declared that there are "a couple of teams" he will not allow his son to play for. Although he did not disclose which teams he had in mind, Sanders emphasized his unique insight into professional football, stating, "This is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain."
The assertion mirrors previous comments Sanders made on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he mentioned Shedeur could emulate Eli Manning’s famous draft-day stance in 2004. Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers after being drafted first overall, ultimately forcing a trade to the New York Giants. Sanders’s remarks signal a protective approach to his son's career, shaped by his extensive experience in the NFL.
When asked by Hall what would happen if Shedeur disregarded his advice, Sanders humorously deflected, saying, “You must mean (NFL) owners, not my son.” The audience responded with laughter, underscoring Sanders's commanding personality. He doubled down on his reasoning, stating, "I’m not gonna let my son get down in no foolishness."
Shedeur Sanders, projected as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has maintained a more measured perspective. On his own podcast, he expressed satisfaction with the current draft order, which places the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New England Patriots at the top. “Whatever happens happens,” he said, adding, “I know at the end of the day God is gonna put me on the right team.”
Shedeur’s apparent openness contrasts with his father’s vocal stance, though both share an eye for symbolism. There were NY Giants-colored cleats set out at Shedeur’s locker before the Alamo Bowl against BYU. However, he didn't wear them despite teasing them. When asked about it, Sanders shrugged it off, noting that Shedeur owns cleats in several team colors, including Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. He wasn't asked about his son throwing in the NYC streets with Giants receiver Malik Nabers before the Heisman Trophy presentation.
As the draft approaches, the Sanders family is already planning a unique celebration. Shedeur has announced he will not attend the draft in Green Bay but will instead host a party at CU Events Center. This decision sets him apart from Buffaloes teammate and two-way star Travis Hunter, who intends to attend the draft and meet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24, and all eyes will be on how the Sanders family's influence and strategy shape Shedeur’s entry into professional football.