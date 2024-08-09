Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is "better than me" at this stage of career
Travis Hunter is a rare talent, one who might just be ahead of his legendary coach, Deion Sanders, at this stage of his college career. As Sanders, now widely known as Coach Prime, leads the Colorado Buffaloes, he has publicly stated that Hunter, a potential Heisman candidate entering his junior season, is ahead of where Sanders himself was during his college years. Given the success Sanders had as a two-time All-American at Florida State, where he finished fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft and won the Jim Thorpe Award as a senior, this is high praise.
Hunter's 2023 season was nothing short of remarkable. Despite missing three games due to a lacerated liver, he still managed to play the most snaps in the FBS, demonstrating his exceptional endurance and versatility. He logged an average of 115 plays per game, which is phenomenal. His contributions were significant on both sides of the ball, with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense, along with 30 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
“He’s a good human being, he’s not smoking, not drinking, not outside whoring, not doing crazy things,” Sanders said at CU's Media Day. “He’s got one of the highest GPAs on the team, he’s a great human being, and he can play, his character is second to none. That’s why I don’t mind fishing with him. And he coming to Texas. And we’re not talking about fishing on the boat, although we talk junk to each other all the time, but we’re talking about life.
Deion Sanders and Colorado will be newsworthy regardless of the outcome in 2024
"We’re talking about the next move. We talk about land acquisition. We’re talking about so many different things of life, fathering, you know, loving, how the family plays a role in all of this. So it’s just a delight to have caught him coming straight out of high school.”
What sets Hunter apart from Sanders at this stage is his ability to play both offense and defense at a high level, something Sanders didn’t do during his college years at Florida State. Although Sanders eventually became a two-way player in the NFL, it wasn’t until his fourth season, and even then, his offensive contributions were limited. By comparison, Hunter’s impact in college has already drawn comparisons to Sanders’ best professional seasons.
Coach Prime says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will holdout for certain teams in 2025 NFL Draft
Coach Prime’s admiration for Hunter goes beyond football, highlighting his character and academic achievements. As Hunter continues to develop, his journey in football is one to watch closely. With another season at Colorado, he has the chance to accomplish something truly extraordinary, making him a player to cherish while he’s still in the college ranks.