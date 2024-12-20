Deion Sanders sends message about tampering in college football
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have fully embraced the transfer portal, reshaping their roster with a steady influx of new talent. Sanders recognizes the portal's pivotal role in modern college football, using it to revitalize Colorado’s program. However, Sanders has expressed growing concern over the unethical practices surrounding the portal, particularly tampering and preemptive NIL deals for players who have yet to enter.
In a recent press conference, Sanders criticized the increasing trend of schools offering lucrative NIL deals to players who are still active members of their current teams. He referenced a case involving a Texas quarterback allegedly receiving a multi-million dollar offer without being in the portal. “How you get an offer when you’re not in the portal? How does that work?” Sanders questioned, highlighting the problematic nature of these premature dealings.
Sanders also shared his approach to advising his players who are considering entering the portal. He emphasizes thoughtful decision-making, encouraging them to weigh their options carefully. “I always tell them, I don’t recommend you jumping into the portal unless you know you’re probably going to have a home,” Sanders explained, underscoring his desire to guide players toward stability rather than uncertainty.
Sanders' concerns align with those of other prominent coaches, such as Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Swinney recently described NIL tampering as an unfortunate trend, noting that parents and players have reported instances of being approached by recruiters after games. “There’s certainly a lot of tampering… That’s just the way of the world right now,” Swinney lamented.
As Colorado prepares for its Alamo Bowl showdown against BYU on December 28, Sanders remains focused on navigating the ever-evolving NIL landscape while maintaining ethical standards.
The game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, serves as a culmination of Sanders’ transformative second season at Colorado. Despite the challenges of NIL and tampering, Sanders continues to lead with integrity, advocating for a better system in college football.