Deion Sanders shares heartfelt moment with Tre Tre Thornton in pregame
Deion Sanders has made it his mission to impact young lives beyond the football field, embracing his players and extending that support to those outside his immediate team. One of the most touching examples of his mentorship is his relationship with Tre Tre Thornton, the young son of the late rapper Young Dolph. Tragically, Young Dolph was killed on November 17, 2021, leaving a void in the lives of his loved ones, particularly Tre Tre. However, Sanders has stepped in, embracing Tre Tre and honoring the bond he shared with Young Dolph, keeping the memory of the rapper alive within his football community.
Young Dolph and Sanders shared a connection rooted in mutual respect and admiration. The rapper frequently referenced Coach Prime in his music, using his name and persona as symbols of resilience and success. In his song "To Be Honest," Dolph rapped, "Dolph you b killling them, how do you keep that s*** on? Gold chain, Gold Glasses, Primetime like Deion," an homage that showed the depth of their bond. Since Dolph’s passing, Sanders has made a point to keep Tre Tre close, welcoming him to the space once shared with his father at Jackson State and now in Boulder, Colorado, where Sanders coaches the Colorado Buffaloes.
Tre Tre has been a fixture on the sidelines, a symbol of the familial bond Coach Prime fosters within his program. He joined the Buffaloes' on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bearcats, reuniting with Sanders, who greeted him with a heartfelt embrace, even kissing the young boy’s head. It was a moment that encapsulated Sanders' role as a mentor and father figure, reaching beyond football to provide comfort, guidance, and a sense of belonging.
Tre Tre’s presence in Boulder gave him a chance to be surrounded by a supportive community, including several high-profile figures like AMP member Agent and YouTube sensation Deestroying, who spoke with him about his own dreams of playing football one day. Tre Tre shared that he plays as a wide receiver, displaying his own passion for the game—a passion likely influenced by the positive role models around him.
Coach Prime's ongoing support for Tre Tre speaks to his commitment to nurturing the next generation, giving young men a place where they feel valued and understood. In doing so, he continues to honor the legacy of his friend, Young Dolph, while inspiring a future built on love, mentorship, and shared dreams.