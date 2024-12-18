Deion Sanders shows Dan Lanning it's not 'clicks' — Colorado plays for Heisman wins
The tension between Deion Sanders and Dan Lanning reached a unique climax as the two coaches found themselves in the same room for the first time since Oregon’s dismantling of Colorado, 42-6, in their final Pac-12 matchup last season. That September meeting in Eugene marked the first significant roadblock for Sanders in his transformative tenure at Colorado. However, the narrative has taken an unexpected turn, with Sanders and his team claiming the ultimate victory—Travis Hunter winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, a silent response to Lanning’s infamous “playing for clicks” comment.
In the lead-up to last season’s showdown, the Buffaloes were riding high with an undefeated non-conference start under Sanders. With ESPN’s cameras rolling inside Oregon’s locker room, Lanning made his now-famous pregame speech to his players: “They’re playing for clicks, we’re playing for wins.” The comment echoed throughout the college football world, sparking debates about Colorado’s media-driven hype and Oregon’s no-nonsense approach. On the field, the Ducks left no doubt, handing Sanders and the Buffaloes a crushing defeat in what was billed as one of the most anticipated games of the season.
Yet, while Sanders publicly accepted responsibility for the loss, a more intriguing subplot quietly emerged. A report later surfaced that suggesting that Colorado suspected a potential security breach regarding their practice videos and data. Front Office Sports revealed that Sanders and the Buffaloes’ staff identified unauthorized access to their online server, raising concerns that Oregon might have gained an unfair advantage. The Pac-12 conference took the allegations seriously, with murmurs of an FBI investigation, if foul play had been confirmed. However, a review by Catapult, Colorado’s video system provider, concluded that no systems had been compromised, officially clearing the air—at least on the surface.
Fast forward to the present, and the “clicks versus wins” narrative has been turned on its head. Sanders’ vision and leadership came to fruition as Hunter made history by winning the Heisman over the field of finalist. In doing so, Hunter not only silenced skeptics but also solidified himself as one of college football’s most unique and dominant talents.
Hunter’s Heisman campaign was nothing short of historic. On offense, he torched defenses with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, breaking Colorado’s single-season touchdown reception record. Hunter’s 15 total touchdowns showcased his versatility, including a rushing score, and his ability to produce explosive plays kept the Buffaloes competitive in critical moments. With 21 catches of 20-plus yards, the most in the FBS, Hunter proved to be the ultimate playmaker.
Defensively, Hunter was equally sensational. Playing 688 defensive snaps, he locked down opposing receivers with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups, allowing only 22 receptions and one touchdown on 39 targets. His unmatched ability to create turnovers and eliminate top receivers made him one of the most formidable cornerbacks in the country. Hunter’s dual dominance earned him some of the highest Pro Football Focus grades of any player: 89.4 as a receiver and 87.7 in coverage.
Hunter’s Heisman win is a testament to Sanders’ ability to develop elite talent and inspire his players. The victory holds added significance considering the Heisman finalists—Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward—each delivered standout seasons but couldn’t match Hunter’s unprecedented two-way impact. For Sanders and Colorado, Hunter’s triumph marked a symbolic response to the criticisms levied after the Oregon loss, proving that the Buffaloes were playing for far more than clicks.
Hunter’s season redefined modern college football. He became the first player in over 25 years to record multiple games with three touchdowns and an interception and delivered a historic performance against Colorado State with 10 catches, 100 yards, two touchdowns, and a game-sealing interception. His unprecedented accomplishments earned him a slew of accolades, including the Walter Camp, Bednarik, and Lott IMPACT awards.
While the rivalry between Sanders and Lanning might have been born from Oregon’s dominant victory, it is Hunter’s Heisman Trophy that will leave the lasting mark. The silent response from Sanders and his team is undeniable. Colorado’s “hype” was no illusion. It was a vision realized, one defined by talent, perseverance, and a player who truly changed the game.