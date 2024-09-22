Deion Sanders shows outstanding sportsmanship after win over Baylor
In a wild and thrilling contest in Boulder, Colorado pulled off a dramatic overtime victory over Baylor, winning 38-31 on Saturday night in their return to the Big 12. The Buffaloes stunned the Bears with a Hail Mary touchdown to force overtime and then clinched the win by stopping Baylor just inches short of a game-tying touchdown. The victory sparked chaos on the field, with fans rushing onto the turf, celebrating the incredible win.
The chaotic scene began after a controversial call on Baylor’s final play in overtime, which was initially ruled a fumble that went out of the back of the end zone, giving Colorado the win. While officials reviewed the play, fans swarmed the field, forcing security to intervene and clear the crowd. When the call was upheld, confirming Colorado’s win, the pandemonium resumed. Amid the confusion, Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, was unable to meet Baylor’s head coach, Dave Aranda, for the traditional postgame handshake.
"I want to apologize to Baylor for the way we stormed the field," Sanders said afterward. "I didn’t get a chance to shake Coach Aranda’s hand, but I tried to wait by the locker room to meet him. That’s not professional, and I wanted to show respect."
This was witnessed first-hand with Coach Prime trying to meet up with Aranda after the crowd started to exit Folsom Field. He came back out of the locker room and spent about 25 minutes trying to locate the Bears' coach.
The game itself was a remarkable display of resilience for Colorado, who trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with receiver LaJonhtay Wester on a 43-yard Hail Mary to send the game into overtime. After Colorado scored in the extra period, Baylor’s Dominic Richardson was approaching the goal line when Travis Hunter forced a fumble that sealed the win.
The win improves Colorado to 3-1, matching their win total from 2023. For Deion Sanders, the 14-point comeback was the largest of his coaching career. Despite the chaos, Sanders was proud of his team’s effort, expressing optimism about their progress as they inch closer to bowl eligibility.