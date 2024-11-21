Deion Sanders shows recruits he 'Ain't hard to find' after another blue-chip commit
The Colorado Buffaloes are riding an impressive four-game winning streak, captivating fans and believers alike as they continue their remarkable season. Currently ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff, the Buffs are on the brink of something extraordinary. If they secure wins against Kansas this weekend and Oklahoma State next weekend, they’ll find themselves playing for the Big 12 Championship. A victory there could catapult them into the coveted 12-team College Football Playoff, with a legitimate shot at competing for a National Championship.
Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders has never been shy about his aspirations for this team. He has long promised that Colorado would secure a bowl game berth, but now the stakes are even higher. The Buffs are no longer eyeing just any bowl—they’re vying for the biggest bowl.
This season's success has reinvigorated the Colorado football program and sparked excitement about the future, even as fans prepare for the departure of key players like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, among others. These stars have set a high standard, but the program’s trajectory under Coach Prime suggests that the vibe in Boulder won’t falter.
To sustain momentum, Coach Prime made a splash in recruiting, landing one of the nation’s top high school prospects and five-star quarterback Julian Lewis from Carrollton High School in Georgia. Lewis' commitment to Colorado signals a bright future for the program. With over 10,000 passing yards in just three seasons, Lewis has dominated at the Class 6A level in the Peachtree State, showcasing a skill set that aligns perfectly with the Buffs’ high-octane offense. He’s poised to step into the massive shoes of Shedeur Sanders and keep the program’s trajectory moving upward.
The addition of Lewis not only strengthens Colorado’s future but also sends a powerful message across the college football landscape that Coach Prime isn’t just a force on the sidelines; he’s a recruiting juggernaut. His ability to attract top-tier talent ensures that Boulder remains a destination for elite athletes. The excitement surrounding the Buffs’ resurgence is palpable, and with more top recruits on the way, the program's upward trajectory seems unstoppable. The road ahead is bright for Colorado football, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next.