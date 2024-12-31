Deion Sanders' staff replacements should start by promoting from within at Colorado
Deion Sanders faces a pivotal period in the coming months, with decisions that could shape the future of Colorado football. From evaluating player movements to navigating staff changes and addressing persistent rumors about his own career trajectory, Sanders' leadership will be under scrutiny. This offseason presents not just challenges, but opportunities to reinforce the foundation he’s been building in Boulder.
A significant focus lies in determining where key players like Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig will continue their football journeys at the next level. The decisions other players make—whether to declare for the NFL Draft, transfer, or return for another season—will heavily influence the program's outlook for 2025. Equally important will be Sanders' approach to the transfer portal, both in terms of retaining talent and attracting new additions to strengthen the roster.
One of the more immediate developments has been the departure of offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and defensive ends coach Vincent Dancy to Mississippi State. While losing these two coaches may seem like a setback, Sanders has consistently framed such moves as a sign of success. He views his coaching staff as a launching pad, where talented assistants earn opportunities for advancement. This philosophy underscores his belief in cultivating leadership within his program, and he openly welcomes the prospect of his coaches progressing to larger roles.
However, not all coaching departures are created equal. While Loadholt and Dancy’s exits are notable, the potential loss of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston looms larger. Sanders has openly acknowledged Livingston’s value and expects that his success will draw interest from other programs. If Livingston departs, Sanders' response will likely mirror his usual refrain—embracing the cycle of growth and promotion.
Yet, the most intriguing coaching figure in Boulder might not even hold an official title beyond Graduate Assistant: Warren Sapp. The Hall of Fame defensive tackle has quickly become a vital presence on the coaching staff, embodying both the energy and experience that resonate deeply with players. His influence on Colorado’s defensive front cannot be overstated, with Sapp helping to instill a mentality of aggression and dominance that paid dividends in the Buffs’ improved defensive performances.
Sapp’s mantra, “Earn the right to rush the QB,” became a guiding principle for the defensive line, contributing to a noticeable reduction in opponents' rushing yards. The correlation between Colorado’s ability to stifle the run and their overall competitiveness was clear. When opposing running backs were held in check, the Buffs had a chance to win. Conversely, games where the run defense faltered—like against Nebraska and Kansas—exposed vulnerabilities that ultimately cost Colorado victories.
Sapp’s presence extends beyond schematics. His charisma and stature as a football legend command attention and respect from players. Many of Colorado’s defensive linemen gravitate towards him, eager to absorb his knowledge and motivated by his relentless energy. This dynamic between Sapp and defensive line coach Damione Lewis has created a complementary coaching tandem, blending Lewis' authoritative leadership with Sapp’s infectious enthusiasm.
Deion Sanders calls out 'Idiots' over rumors about his sons NFL futures
The departure of Dancy creates a natural opening for Sapp to step into a more formal role. Promoting Sapp to defensive ends coach would not only reward his contributions but also ensure continuity in the defensive front’s development. Such a move could help stabilize the program during an offseason likely to be filled with speculation about Sanders’ long-term future at Colorado.
In many ways, Sapp mirrors Sanders’ impact on the program. Both are larger-than-life figures whose influence transcends the X’s and O’s. Just as Sanders’ celebrity status draws recruits and energizes the fanbase, Sapp’s reputation as a fierce competitor and mentor resonates with players on the defensive side of the ball. The opportunity to learn from two Hall of Famers is a rare privilege that few college programs can offer.
Warren Sapp says "it's tough to watch" beloved analyst on ESPN College GameDay
As Sanders navigates the next several months, securing Sapp’s place on the staff could provide a stabilizing force amid the whirlwind of offseason changes. It’s a move that aligns with Sanders' broader philosophy—empowering those around him to lead, succeed, and eventually ascend. In doing so, Sanders not only strengthens Colorado’s immediate prospects but also solidifies the long-term vision for the program, ensuring that the Buffaloes remain a force in college football for years to come.