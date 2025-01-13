Deion Sanders starts year three with changes coming at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes fan base can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the Las Vegas Raiders have no interest in hiring their head coach, Deion Sanders. However, it’s essential to recognize that just because the Raiders aren’t pursuing him doesn’t mean other teams aren’t considering their options. For now, the Buffaloes are focusing on preparing for life after key players like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, and other standout athletes Coach Prime brought to Boulder in 2022.
The program has experienced some changes in recent months, including players entering the transfer portal and staff departures, such as Vincent Dancy and Phil Loadholt, who left for Mississippi State. Meanwhile, the Buffs are undergoing a transformation within their strength and conditioning program. Deion Sanders continues to emphasize the importance of recruiting talent from Florida due to the conditioning and toughness often associated with players from that region.
One major shift is the hiring of Andreu Swasey as the new Head of Strength and Conditioning. Swasey, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience at the University of Miami, is tasked with ensuring the Buffaloes are physically prepared to compete at the highest level. Swasey has already set the tone for the upcoming season, urging players to embrace a championship mindset. In his initial meeting with the team, he challenged them to reflect on their current status, emphasizing that they should feel discontent about not competing in a bowl game this year.
Swasey’s no-nonsense approach aligns with Coach Prime’s vision for the program. While Maurice Sims, who joined Sanders from Jackson State, and Brandon Reyes remain key members of the strength and conditioning team, Swasey’s leadership is expected to elevate the team’s performance. This season will be a critical test for players, particularly those who may have grown complacent. With a "championship or bust" mentality driving the program, the Buffaloes are gearing up to take their game to new heights and solidify their standing as a competitive force in college football.