Deion Sanders takes issue with lack of education for college athletes
Deion Sanders recently emphasized the importance of college athletes taking courses in financial literacy and communication. Posting on social media platform X, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer voiced his belief that these subjects should be mandatory for student-athletes.
"If you’re a College athlete it should me MANDATORY that you take a class on Financial Literacy & Economics. I would also include a course on Speech to help u articulate who u are & what your desires are. Communication & Knowledge is Wealth," Sanders wrote.
Sanders' remarks come at a time when the transfer portal has reopened, a period often characterized by high-stakes decisions for college athletes. With schools offering significant financial incentives to attract players, the pressure to manage newfound wealth and navigate complex agreements has never been greater. Sanders' proposal for mandatory financial education underscores the need for young athletes to understand economics, budgeting, and long-term planning, especially in the age of Name, Image, and Likeness deals.
The communication component of Sanders' suggestion is equally critical. He believes athletes must be able to express themselves effectively, particularly when discussing their goals and negotiating opportunities. As Sanders put it, "Communication & Knowledge is Wealth," highlighting the value of articulate self-representation in an increasingly competitive and public-facing landscape.
Sanders' Buffaloes recently wrapped up a strong 9-3 regular season, marking their best record since 2016. Despite falling short of a Big 12 championship bid, the team remains focused on their upcoming Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 17 BYU on Dec. 28. The game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Sanders' advocacy for academic courses in financial literacy and communication reflects his broader commitment to preparing his players for success beyond the football field. As college sports continue to evolve, his call to action resonates as a forward-thinking approach to the challenges facing modern athletes.