Deion Sanders tells Buffs defense "You've gotta hunt" against KSU's Avery Johnson
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for a Saturday matchup against 18th-ranked Kansas State. The Hall-of-Famer emphasized the importance of accounting for the Wildcats' dynamic quarterback, Avery Johnson, during Monday's team meeting. Sanders, known for his motivational style, highlighted Johnson's dual-threat abilities, warning his defense about the need to contain the explosive young signal-caller.
Johnson has made waves with his agility and ability to extend plays, often escaping pressure to make critical throws or picking up yards with his legs. Colorado is no stranger to facing talented quarterbacks, but they understand the challenge Johnson poses, especially given Kansas State's ability to mix up their offense. This comes down to the importance of discipline, gap responsibility, and pressure in the pocket to limit Johnson’s opportunities to break out.
As Sanders told his players, Johnson's ability to run the ball makes him a unique challenge. "We've got a situation where we've got a running quarterback," Sanders said via Well Off Media. "That means you've gotta hunt this week." His words underscore the importance of containing Johnson's mobility.
For Sanders' offense, the key will be staying efficient, limiting mistakes, and keeping pace with Kansas State's high-powered attack. While Colorado has been tested against elite teams before, Sanders will undoubtedly stress focus and execution, knowing that every play against a team like Kansas State could decide the outcome. With Johnson at the helm, Sanders’ team will need to be sharp to pull off the upset.
Kansas State's offense has taken a notable turn with Connor Riley stepping into the role of play-caller, replacing Collin Klein. Riley, who was promoted to offensive coordinator, has been instrumental in enhancing the team's offensive strategy, helping the Wildcats become even more dangerous on the field. This season, Kansas State also brought in veteran coach Matt Wells as the quarterbacks coach and co-coordinator. Wells, who once was in contention for the head coaching position at Colorado in 2012, has been a valuable addition to the Wildcats' coaching staff.
However, Johnson hasn't had to rely heavily on his running game, thanks to the Wildcats’ potent backfield. Kansas State boasts one of the top running back tandems in the nation, featuring returning star DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards, a Colorado transfer and close friend of Johnson from Wichita. Giddens has racked up 604 rushing yards this season, averaging an impressive 7.3 yards per carry, while Edwards has been just as effective with 6.9 yards per carry. Edwards has also added three touchdowns—two rushing and one receiving.
The Buffs will need to contain this trio, which averages nearly seven yards per carry, if they hope to win. Kansas State will visit Folsom Field on Saturday night in a prime-time matchup (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN), where the Wildcats’ dynamic offense will face a tough test against Colorado's defense.