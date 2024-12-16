Deion Sanders' top recruiter Devin Rispress leaving Colorado for Florida State
Colorado made a pivotal addition to its coaching staff when Devin Rispress joined Deion Sanders' team in Boulder. Known for his exceptional recruiting ability, Rispress played a crucial role in building a "Florida Pipeline" to Colorado, bringing top-tier talent from one of the most competitive regions for high school football. His work led to nearly one-third of the Colorado Buffaloes roster hailing from the Sunshine State, a testament to his influence and deep connections in the region.
However, Rispress is now heading back to his roots, joining the staff at Florida State University. For Rispress, this move represents both a professional and personal homecoming. A Tallahassee native and former high school standout, he grew up idolizing Deion Sanders during his "Prime Time" days at FSU. Rispress’ return to Florida State offers a tremendous opportunity for the program to rebound from its dismal 2-10 season in 2024. With his recruiting prowess, he’s expected to secure elite in-state talent and restore FSU's competitive edge.
"Florida has some of the best athletes in the country," Rispress said when he joined Colorado in 2023. "The biggest thing is going to be past relationships that I've had with kids and high school programs in Florida and the surrounding states. I'm the type of recruiter who was not afraid to offer five-and-four-star guys." His confidence and strategy have proven effective, and FSU will undoubtedly benefit from his connections and fearless approach.
Travis Hunter's mom drops wisdom in rare Heisman moment rooted by faith
Beyond his recruiting success, Rispress expressed deep gratitude for his time in Boulder, penning a heartfelt Instagram tribute to Colorado fans. He shared how the experience positively impacted his son, leaving lasting memories. Though he departs Colorado, his legacy as a key player in the program’s revival remains intact.
What Colorado's Travis Hunter said after Heisman Trophy win
FSU’s acquisition of Rispress is a significant step toward revitalizing its football program. With his skillset and passion, he’s poised to help transform the Seminoles back into a powerhouse while continuing to honor the influence of Sanders, one of his greatest inspirations.