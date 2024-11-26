Deion Sanders upset after Travis Hunter snubbed for Thorpe Award
Colorado Buffaloes two-way standout Travis Hunter has been at the center of a controversy after being snubbed for the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the best defensive back in college football. The omission prompted a passionate response from head coach Deion Sanders, who addressed the issue during a press conference on Tuesday.
Sanders, a former Jim Thorpe Award winner himself, expressed disbelief over Hunter’s exclusion. While listing the awards for which Hunter is a finalist—such as the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best receiver—Sanders paused to address the Thorpe snub.
“How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award? You can have my award. You can have it back,” Sanders declared. “I’m going to give him mine. I ain’t using it. It’s just sitting up there collecting dust. If this ain’t the most idiotic thing in college football, that he’s not a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, I don’t know what is. And he is, I would say arguably, but I don’t think it’s really an argument about this young man being the best defensive back in college football.”
Sanders further detailed Hunter’s defensive dominance, noting how opposing quarterbacks often avoid throwing in his direction. He highlighted a game-saving forced fumble against Baylor as a prime example of Hunter’s impact. Hunter’s defensive stats include 30 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions this season.
However, Hunter’s contributions extend beyond defense. On offense, he has amassed 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 12 total touchdowns, making him one of the most versatile and electrifying players in the country. Despite this dual-threat brilliance, the Jim Thorpe Award committee did not recognize him as a finalist.
Sanders’ vocal defense of Hunter has drawn attention to what many view as a significant oversight. Hunter’s exclusion from the Thorpe Award finalist list has ignited debates about criteria and fairness in college football awards, leaving fans and analysts questioning how such a standout season could be overlooked.