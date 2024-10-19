Deion Sanders wants NIL refund from players who "do nothing" with it
Deion Sanders addressed his players with a direct and motivational message before their trip to Tucson to face Arizona. With Colorado needing a win to stay competitive in the Big 12, Sanders aimed to challenge his players to take accountability not only on the field but in their broader approach to life, particularly in relation to NIL deals.
Sanders emphasized the reality of life after football, bluntly stating, “You’re 23 years old and you’re going back to stay with your Mom and Dad; This is over.” His words were a wake up call to his players, urging them to understand that their performance and commitment now would impact their future careers, whether in football or elsewhere. Sanders expressed a love-hate relationship with NIL deals, praising their financial opportunities but criticizing the lack of accountability when players don’t deliver on their commitments.
“I love the NIL, but I hate it at the same time because I think we should be able to get back the money that you ain’t doing nothing with,” he added, highlighting his frustration with players who fail to live up to expectations after receiving financial rewards.
In his remarks, Sanders reminded his team that the NFL and life beyond college football demand a higher level of responsibility and dedication. He was clear that the culture he expects in his program revolves around hard work, discipline, and maximizing opportunities.
Deion Sanders and Buffs won the internet by taking a stand for better
This message comes at a critical point in Colorado’s season, where every game matters in their pursuit of a Big 12 championship and bowl eligibility. A loss to Arizona wouldn’t eliminate them from postseason contention, but it would make their path to a bowl game much more difficult. The Buffaloes will face the Wildcats on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, and Sanders is counting on his players to step up to the challenge.