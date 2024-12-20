Deion Sanders warns NFL teams interested in Travis Hunter on two-way status
If any NFL team is considering drafting Travis Hunter to play just one position, they should reconsider. The Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way phenom, who excelled as both a cornerback and wide receiver, capped his 2024 season by winning the Heisman Trophy, cementing his status as one of college football’s most versatile and dominant players. Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter and his coach, Deion Sanders, have made it clear that his two-way talents is non-negotiable.
While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Sanders doubled down on Hunter's dual-role potential. “He’s going to do that—or they shouldn’t draft him,” Sanders said. “You can be creative. He doesn’t have to play every snap like here, but he needs to contribute on both sides of the ball. Imagine your best receiver sitting on the bench when you need to move the ball or your best corner off the field while the other team’s torching you.”
Hunter’s resume supports Sanders' assertion. The Suwanee, Georgia native amassed over 600 snaps on both sides of the ball during his junior season, earning him accolades that include the Heisman Trophy, the Paul Hornung Award for versatility, and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. On offense, Hunter recorded 92 receptions, 1,152 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns—leading the Big 12 in receptions and touchdowns and setting program records for Colorado. On defense, he registered four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 32 tackles, proving himself equally impactful in the secondary.
Hunter’s historic achievements include becoming the first player in at least 25 years to post nine receptions and an interception in a single game—a feat he accomplished three times this season. He also became the first known FBS player to earn midseason All-American honors on both offense and defense from the same publications. His unique combination of skills contributed to Colorado’s five-win improvement and a bowl game berth, where the Buffaloes will face BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
Projected as a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter’s versatility is unmatched. His ability to excel as both a receiver and a cornerback is a game-changer for any franchise. Teams unwilling to embrace his dual potential risk missing out on one of football’s most unique talents. As Sanders put it, “Don’t draft him if you’re not going to let him shine on both sides of the ball.”