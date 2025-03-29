Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Dorian Barney Names Colorado Buffaloes Among Top Schools
Dorian Barney, one of coach Deion Sanders' top recruiting targets in the class of 2026, has reportedly named the Colorado Buffaloes among his top six teams.
Per On3, Barney is also considering the North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies and Michigan Wolverines. The four-star prospect from Georgia had been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide from May to November of last year.
Colorado has two clear advantages in the race to earn Barney's commitment. First, Barney would have the opportunity to learn from Sanders, arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history. Second, Barney is an incoming senior at Carrollton High School, which housed recent Colorado quarterback signee Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
Barney told Rivals earlier this month that he has been in communication with "Coach Prime" via FaceTime.
“He doesn’t talk to a lot of recruits, so if he’s talking to me, he needs and wants me to come play for him,” Barney said, per Rivals.
Even more, Sanders' new five-year, $54 million contract extension could give the Buffaloes an immediate boost in the recruiting world. Any potential anxiety about "Coach Prime" leaving Colorado for the NFL can be quelled as the two sides are seemingly committed for the long haul.
Barney received an offer from Colorado in January of last year and was in Boulder three months later for the Buffs' 2024 spring football game. There, he linked up with former Colorado quarterback and projected first-round NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders at CU's indoor practice facility.
Rivals ranks Barney as the No. 8 cornerback in his class and the No. 72 overall prospect. In his home state of Georgia, Barney ranks No. 11.
Listed at 6-1, 170 pounds, Barney put up some impressive numbers during his junior season at Carrollton. He finished the year with 39 total tackles, two TFLs, five interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups.
Surprisingly, "Coach Prime" has yet to land a class of 2026 commitment, but that'll likely change soon with several recruits visiting Boulder in the coming months. Colorado's 2025 signing class featured only one defensive back (safety Antonio Branch Jr.), and the Buffs have grabbed two defensive backs out of the transfer portal so far this offseason (safety Tawfiq Byard and cornerback Makari Vickers).
It's still early, but the potential for early playing time at Colorado is present for Barney. "Coach Prime" hasn't shied away from giving true freshmen significant opportunities, as seen last season with wide receiver Drelon Miller, left tackle Jordan Seaton and others.
With North Carolina also in Barney's top six, Sanders and newly-signed Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick are both fighting for the Georgia prospect's commitment. Belichick already owns a commitment from two class of 2026 cornerbacks, however.