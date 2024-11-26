Drelon Miller embracing new role with Colorado's offense
Deion Sanders has always been upfront about one principle. If you can play, you’ll play, regardless of whether you’re a freshman or a graduate student. This mindset has been a cornerstone of his coaching philosophy at Colorado, and it has started to pay off for true freshman wide receiver Drelon Miller.
While the college football spotlight has largely been on freshmen phenoms like Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State and Ryan Williams at Alabama, Miller is carving out his own path to stardom. Late in the season, the four-star recruit from Texas is making a strong case as one of the emerging stars in college football.
Coming out of high school, Miller was highly touted, ranked by Rivals as the 39th-best player in the nation, the 12th-best wide receiver, and the 9th-best player in Texas. A product of Silsbee, Texas, Miller caught the attention of Sanders, whose Texas connections and recruiting prowess proved instrumental in landing the talented wideout. Trusting in Coach Prime’s vision for the Colorado program, Miller took a leap of faith, and it has begun to pay dividends during his first season in Boulder.
Miller’s freshman campaign began modestly. Through his first nine games, he recorded 19 catches for 110 yards and a single touchdown—a solid but unremarkable stat line for a player of his pedigree. However, Miller's breakthrough came in Week 12 against Utah, where he delivered his best performance yet. In that game, he hauled in six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, nearly matching his total production from the previous nine games. His impressive outing earned him the highest grade among true freshman wide receivers for the week, according to Pro Football Focus. The momentum carried over into the next game against Kansas, where he added five catches for 44 yards, including a highlight-reel touchdown reception from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Miller’s style of play sets him apart. While he may not have the blistering speed of teammates like Travis Hunter or LaJohntay Wester, he brings a unique skill set to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system. At 6’1” and with a physical playing style, Miller has drawn comparisons to former Colorado standout Laviska Shenault and NFL stars like Deebo Samuel and Xavier Legette. He excels in contested catches, can outleap defenders, and has shown an ability to create separation despite not possessing elite speed. His versatility makes him a valuable asset, capable of fulfilling multiple roles within the offense.
With one regular season game remaining, a guaranteed bowl game, and the possibility of a Big 12 Championship appearance, Miller will have more opportunities to showcase his growth and talent. Beyond this season, his future in Boulder looks even brighter. With offseason development in the weight room and more experience under his belt, Miller has the potential to become Colorado’s number one receiver next year. As he continues to refine his craft and build chemistry with Shedeur Sanders, Miller is poised to play a key role in the Buffaloes’ resurgence under Coach Prime.
Miller’s journey in his freshman season embodies Coach Prime's philosophy of giving opportunities to those who earn them. His emergence as a reliable and dynamic playmaker is a testament to his hard work, natural ability, and the trust placed in him by his coach. The future is indeed bright for this promising young wideout from Texas.