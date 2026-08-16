Dylan Manuel Gets Candid About Returning Home for Colorado Season Opener

Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel hails from Stockbridge, Georgia, just 22 miles away from where the team will play its week 1 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

As the Buffaloes hone in on that contest, he and several other Colorado players from the state of Georgia are gearing up for a hometown return. Manuel broke down the culture the Buffaloes can expect to walk into for their Week 1 matchup in an exclusive interview.

Dylan Manuel’s High Stakes Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets line up across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado’s season opener is immensely important for the entire team, Manuel faces particularly high pressure. He’ll be playing in front of his family, including those who live in Georgia as well as family flying in from elsewhere.

“I’m excited, man,” Manuel said. “Going back there to play in my hometown, all of my family is going to be there; everybody is coming in to Georgia. It’s going to be a very packed game with my family, and I can’t wait.”

Manuel has emerged as a prominent player in the Buffs’ interior defensive line during fall camp. While he wasn’t outstandingly productive in 2025 with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, he’s proven that he has what it takes to compete at the Power Four level. This means he’ll have the opportunity to put on a show for his family in all likelihood. For this game, the important thing for Manuel will be managing the pressure that comes with that.

Dylan Manuel’s Development in Georgia

Manuel played in Georgia from Pop Warner football all the way through high school, and he attributes much of his development to the teams he played on in his home state.

“Growing up, it was fun playing Pop Warner football, playing rec football,” Manuel said. “You’d have one game at the park, but you’d be there all day just running around and having fun. So I grew up having fun, but there’s physicality. It’s very physical in Georgia.”

He proved his ability to compete at the highest level by helping his team to the biggest stage in one of the toughest environments in high school football. He helped the Stockbridge High School Tigers to the state championship in 2024, and he reflected positively on that experience.

“In high school, I went to the state championship my senior year,” Manuel said. “That was very fun, just having fun with the guys around you and building that bond.”

Dylan Manuel Breaks Down Georgia’s Football Culture

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) celebrates with fans holding a flag of quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A large part of what brought Manuel so much joy when talking about playing football in his home state is the culture surrounding the game. He credited the fanbase there for crafting that culture, and said that it speaks to the quality of the sport in the state.

“[The fans] are very passionate,” Manuel said. “Everybody watches football in Georgia, and that’s really it… Georgia has the best football.”

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates with fans after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will be diving head-first into that hostile environment on Sept. 3, kicking off in the primetime 6 p.m. MT slot. The Buffs have more players like Manuel to prepare them for the environment they’ll experience, though. Colorado has 17 players from Georgia on its roster, and they’re fired up and ready to kick off the season back home.

“They’re excited,” said Colorado defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. in a separate interview. “It’s going to be a good game; they’re excited.”

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