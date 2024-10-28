ESPN analyst believes Deion Sanders will pull an "Eli" with two NFL teams
Deion Sanders is intent on controlling his son Shedeur Sanders' NFL career path, especially when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. Known for his candid approach, Deion has hinted that he would prevent Shedeur from being drafted by certain teams if they don’t align with a winning culture. With Shedeur currently projected as the top quarterback prospect, Sanders has his sights set on avoiding franchises he deems unfit for nurturing a successful career, particularly those with poor track records in building winning teams.
This protective stance isn’t just rhetoric. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky noted Coach Prime’s resolve, especially regarding teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. In a tweet, Orlovsky emphasized that “There is a 0% chance Deion lets Shedeur get drafted by Cleveland,” signaling Sanders' reluctance to see his son land in environments he finds lacking in potential and supportive culture.
Shedeur’s performances support the hype. Against Cincinnati, he achieved a record-setting QB rating of 195.8, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also set a Colorado record for the most consecutive completions at the start of a game and continues to break CU records for completion percentages, passing yards, and touchdowns. With 5,821 career passing yards and 50 touchdowns at Colorado, Shedeur is swiftly climbing the ranks in school history and is seen as a pro-ready quarterback.
If the Browns and Panthers are out of contention, speculation points to the Raiders and Giants as potential landing spots. The Giants have shown interest, with assistant GM Brandon Brown scouting Shedeur, but concerns about cold weather in New York might deter the Sanders family.
Las Vegas could be a more appealing option due to the warm climate and connections with Antonio Pierce. The Raiders coach also shares the same agency representation with the Sanders family, making Vegas a comfortable fit both personally and professionally. Additionally, it would provide Coach Prime with an ideal location to consider future ventures post-coaching, perhaps even securing a Las Vegas residency for a speaking gig.