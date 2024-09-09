ESPN analyst expresses concern about Deion Sanders and Colorado after Nebraska loss
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes took the college football world by storm since the Hall of Famer took over the program. Sanders started his tenure with a bang, but the honeymoon in Boulder seems to be over. Colorado has won just two of its past nine games, finishing the 2023 season with a disappointing 4-8 record. Despite last year’s struggles, many analysts were optimistic about Colorado’s prospects for the new season, predicting a potential bowl-bound season in 2024.
However, early results have raised concerns about the team’s progress. In the 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, the Buffs struggled on both sides of the ball, failing to inspire confidence. ESPN's Shannon Sharpe highlighted these issues on "First Take," noting that Colorado's key problems from last season—such as stopping the run, protecting the quarterback, and establishing their own running game—persisted. Sharpe's critique underscored a broader frustration as the Buffaloes were unable to address their glaring weaknesses.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, but had a tough outing against Nebraska, completing 60.5% of his passes for 244 yards, with one touchdown and one costly pick-six interception. He faced relentless pressure, getting sacked six times and left the game early. The running game was virtually nonexistent, as Colorado managed only 16 yards on 22 carries. In contrast, Nebraska’s ground game was much more effective, totaling 149 yards and averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
The one-dimensional attack for the Buffs was a point of emphasis for Sanders, who blamed poor offensive line play during his post game press conference. "Of course when you're able to run the ball consistently, that opens up the pass, you know? But it's just like, you've got to understand what your team's good at," Sanders said. "Why would we keep running the ball when we get out there and there's a must-get situation and we don't get it?"
The Buffaloes will look to rebound in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State. The two teams are expected to reignite the rivalry atmosphere that sent the game into double overtime last year. This presents an opportunity for Sanders and his squad to show improvement and start turning their season around. The matchup is set for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.