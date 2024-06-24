ESPN analyst says Shedeur Sanders will "Light college football on fire" in 2024
There have been several significant storylines, but the rise of the Colorado Buffaloes under the leadership of Deion Sanders was perhaps the most captivating. The Pro Football Hall of Famer, took the reins of the one-win program and brought along some of his "Louis Luggage" with him to Boulder
One of those was Shedeur Sanders, who delivered a career-year at the Power Five level, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
While Colorado started hot and fizzled out by ended the season with a six-game losing streak and finishing 4-8, the 2024 season is shaping up to be a memorable one.
Despite the opportunity to enter the NFL Draft, Sanders opted to stay at Colorado for his senior year, a decision that speaks volumes about his commitment to the team and his father’s program.
This decision has fueled optimism among fans and analysts alike. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick recently highlighted Shedeur's maturity and talent, warning opponents to be prepared for an explosive season. “He’s much more mature than his age would suggest,” Riddick noted. He emphasized that despite the flashy persona associated with Shedeur—symbolized by his expensive jewelry, cars, and NIL deals—he is fundamentally a skilled and dedicated player.
“Do not get it twisted, do not get jaded by the flash, the symbol when he puts the watch up, the cars, and the NIL deals and who his dad is. This kid’s a baller. He’s a baller, and if he has some help, he’s going to light college football on fire.”
Throughout the season, Shedeur’s on-field confidence was at a fever pitch, often showcased by his gesture of flexing his left arm to display a luxurious watch, a symbolic gesture to silence doubters. This blend of confidence and performance has set the stage for a potentially transformative season in 2024.
In the offseason, Deion Sanders and his coaching staff have been diligently working to build a robust roster around Shedeur, aiming to enhance the team's performance. Their goal is to break their recent struggles and secure a bowl game appearance for the first time since 2020.
With the right support in the trenches and continued development, the Colorado Buffaloes hope to turn heads and achieve significant success in the upcoming season heading back to the Big 12 Conference.