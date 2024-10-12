ESPN College GameDay has unanimous pick for Colorado-Kansas State
ESPN’s College GameDay panel made a bold unanimous pick, selecting Colorado to upset No. 18 Kansas State in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. The pick came live from Eugene, Ore. where guest picker Kaitlin Olson joined host Rece Davis, along with Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit, who was enroute to Dallas at 30,000 feet for the Red River Rivalry. Olson, known for her acting career, seemed confident in the Buffaloes' chances, siding with the expert panel as they backed Colorado to pull off the upset.
Colorado enters the game riding high off a dominant 48-21 win over UCF. In that matchup, the Buffaloes were considered 14-point underdogs but delivered their most impressive performance of the season. Star player Travis Hunter was pivotal, catching nine passes for 89 yards and showcasing his dual-threat ability by also notching an interception on defense. With a week of rest during their bye, the Buffaloes have momentum and a surge of confidence heading into this pivotal game against Kansas State.
What Deion Sanders said on ESPN College GameDay before Kansas State
A win against Kansas State could have significant implications for Colorado’s season, potentially launching them into the top 25 rankings for the first time this year. With a primetime 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Folsom Field, the Buffaloes will have the home crowd advantage and a national spotlight on ESPN. The stage is set for Colorado to prove the GameDay panel right and continue their upward trajectory under Coach Prime.