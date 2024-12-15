ESPN's short-lived tribute to Rashaan Salaam was missed opportunity on historic night
Saturday night marked the 30th anniversary of Rashaan Salaam’s historic Heisman Trophy win, a moment of immense pride for Colorado Buffaloes football. Yet, this year’s ceremony, meant to celebrate a new chapter in Buffs history with Travis Hunter becoming the program’s second-ever Heisman winner, fell short in recognizing the legacy of Salaam, who blazed the trail for Colorado players.
The event was hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler and instead focused heavily on Coach Prime’s connection to the Heisman race in 1988 when he was a standout at Florida State. This decision overshadowed the night’s potential to honor Salaam’s groundbreaking achievement and the fraternity of Heisman winners he represents.
Salaam’s Heisman win in 1994 was a momentous occasion, not only for the University of Colorado but for college football as a whole. Salaam rushed for an astounding 2,055 yards that season, scoring 24 touchdowns and averaging 7.61 yards per carry. His dominance on the field made him the fourth player in college football history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.
That year, he beat out Penn State’s Ki’Jana Carter, who also had an impressive season with 1,539 rushing yards, 23 touchdowns, and an average of 7.8 yards per carry. Salaam’s achievement marked the pinnacle of individual excellence and etched his name in college football lore. Sadly, the Buffaloes first Heisman took his own life in 2016 at the age of 42.
Fast forward 30 years, and Hunter became the second Buffalo to claim the prestigious award, showcasing his unprecedented two-way talent. Hunter dazzled on both sides of the ball, tallying 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also recording 30 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback. His versatility and electrifying play captivated the nation and solidified his place among the elite. Hunter’s victory also highlighted the resurgence of Colorado football under Deion Sanders, whose arrival revitalized a struggling program.
However, the ceremony missed an opportunity to bridge the past and the present. Instead of celebrating Salaam’s legacy alongside Hunter’s achievement, much of the attention was diverted to Coach Prime’s brief Heisman candidacy in 1988. While Sanders’ football legacy is undeniable, this was a moment to honor the Buffaloes’ unique history. Salaam’s groundbreaking achievement should have been front and center, serving as a reminder of the greatness that once defined the program and inspiring future generations.
The decision to gloss over Salaam’s legacy felt like a missed opportunity for inclusion and acknowledgment of the program’s history. This oversight may leave Buffs fans feeling as though the memory of Salaam is being overshadowed, despite his crucial role in putting Colorado football on the map. The first Heisman has be displayed in the Buffaloes’ trophy case for decades as a symbol of excellence, may soon be joined by Hunter’s, but it should never come at the expense of erasing the past.
As the Buffs celebrate Hunter’s remarkable season and his well-deserved Heisman win, they must also remember to honor those who paved the way. Salaam’s contributions to Colorado football and the legacy of greatness he established should remain a cornerstone of the program’s history, inspiring future Buffs to strive for excellence on and off the field.