ESPN writer takes "play for clicks" shot at Deion Sanders following Arizona win
After Colorado's dominant victory over Arizona, ESPN writer David Hale took a surprising shot at Deion Sanders in his analysis of the game. Hale began by acknowledging the Buffaloes' commanding win but quickly shifted to an unusual conclusion that seemed more focused on Sanders’ public persona than the team's performance on the field.
"Travis Hunter left Saturday's game after aggravating a shoulder injury, but it didn't matter much for the Buffaloes, who romped past the Arizona Wildcats, 34-7," Hale wrote. "Deion Sanders' squad is now just a win away from bowl eligibility, which would be a nice bit of validation for the oft-criticized coach if he were the type of person who looked for external validation rather than simply counting Instagram likes."
Hale’s comment about Sanders "counting Instagram likes" felt like a jab aimed at the head coach's vibrant and confident presence on social media. While Sanders is known for his charismatic and bold personality, Hale’s comment seemed to diminish the on-field success that Sanders and his team are building. Colorado, now sitting at 5-2 and just one win away from bowl eligibility, has made a remarkable turnaround under Sanders, but Hale’s focus on Sanders' media persona felt misplaced given the context of the victory.
This critique comes in contrast to FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho, who earlier had praised Colorado, positioning them as a legitimate contender for a conference title. As the Buffaloes head into their next game against Cincinnati with momentum on their side, many would argue that the focus should be on the team's achievements rather than personal digs at Sanders.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after Arizona win
With a Saturday night game on the horizon, Sanders and the Buffaloes will be looking to secure another win and continue proving doubters like Hale wrong, pushing themselves closer to a bowl game and potentially more success in the Big 12.