Ethan Boyd officially enters transfer portal after no-show at Colorado
Ethan Boyd has once again entered the transfer portal, continuing an eventful offseason journey. Boyd began his career at Michigan State, where he played in all 12 games during the 2023 season as a redshirt sophomore, including three starts at right tackle. Despite being primed for a starting role in East Lansing after two seasons as a backup, Boyd opted to explore new opportunities, entering the transfer portal in the spring.
In a surprising move, the towering offensive tackle at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds committed to Colorado, joining a program undergoing a high-profile transformation under Deion Sanders. However, Boyd never arrived in Boulder for fall camp, an unexpected development that raised questions about his future. His departure left Colorado without a player who was expected to be a key contributor to their offensive line rotation.
Pro Football Focus graded Boyd's 2023 performance with an overall score of 60.5, reflecting a solid run-blocking grade of 67.7 but a less impressive pass-blocking mark of 43.3. Despite these mixed reviews, Boyd's size, experience, and potential made him an intriguing addition for any program looking to bolster its offensive line.
A Michigan native and former three-star recruit, Boyd has now entered a pivotal stage in his career. Leaving home for the first time, he made swift decisions to depart both Michigan State and Colorado in a matter of months. As he re-enters the portal, Boyd will have at least one year of eligibility remaining, providing him another chance to make an impact at a new program.
Boyd’s journey highlights the unpredictable nature of college football’s transfer era, where players frequently seek better fits for their development and playing time. His next destination will be critical in determining whether he can fulfill the potential he displayed coming out of high school and during his time with the Spartans.