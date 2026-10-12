How Colorado's Rising Draft Prospects Compare to NFL Stars

The Colorado Buffaloes have a number of talented players on their roster who have built NFL Draft stock through five games. As their stocks continue to climb, they’ll be compared to players at the next level by NFL GMs evaluating their upside.

Despite Colorado’s recent losing skid, these five players are its most likely draft candidates at this point in the season. Through the performances they’ve had thus far, these are the NFL players they are most similar to.

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper is a terrific hybrid defensive lineman like Carter, although he’s flown further under the radar. Hopper is slightly shorter at 6-2, whereas Carter is 6-3, and Carter is also heavier at 315 pounds to Hopper’s 265.

However, their playstyles are very similar in that they line up on the interior of the defensive line and have the ability to stop the run, while also possessing the agility to get after the quarterback. Hopper likely won’t reach the same level of draft hype as Carter did on account of his size and the team he plays for, but if he gets a shot at the next level, he could see similar results.

Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.: Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings

Lester possesses the same muscular frame as Turner, although he’s a bit lighter, but they have similar pass-rushing styles off the edge. Standing at 6-2, Lester is a bit shorter than Turner, so he’s able to utilize his leverage more, but aside from that, their games are certainly similar.

This is primarily seen in their hand placement and subsequent pass-rush moves, which have brought them each success at their respective levels this season. Although Lester will likely be overlooked for similar reasons as Hopper, he certainly has Turner’s upside at the next level.

Receiver Joseph Williams: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is similar to Valdes-Scantling in both his frame and play style, especially when you look at Valdes-Scantling’s prime years. They are both tall, rangy receivers who still possess the capability to play the slot.

Their slimmer frames allow for crisper route-running and more agility than your typical ‘go up and get it’ receiver. Although Valdes-Scantling is a bit taller than Williams at 6-4, Williams is also a bit stronger, which helps compensate for that.

Williams has also proven to be highly consistent, and while it remains to be seen if that will continue in the NFL, that would also give him a leg up over Valdes-Scantling.

Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron: Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez is an undersized middle linebacker who found success early in his NFL career with a similar playstyle to Lampron. His success in the league bodes well for Lampron’s future, as it proves that there is a place for that type of player fresh out of college.

Lampron will still likely be overlooked due to his size, but his sound tackling habits and elite communication make him a perfect green-dot candidate for many NFL teams.

Cornerback Boo Carter: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter is similar to McKinney in his muscular 6-0, 200-pound build. The duo is nearly identical in physical makeup, as Carter is an inch taller and a pound lighter. They bring similar playing styles to the table with their similar frames.

They each possess the versatility to play both outside corner and slot at a high level. They aren’t too tall or too short to play one or the other, and their sound footwork allows them to adapt to a wide range of receiver types.

Carter has been billed as an NFL talent since he arrived in Boulder, and if he develops well, he’ll find success similar to McKinney's at the next level.

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