Former Colorado All-Big-12 linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green transfers to Alabama
Nikhai Hill-Green’s transfer to Alabama marks a significant addition to the Crimson Tide's defense, filling a critical need at linebacker. Hill-Green, who committed to Alabama after a visit to Tuscaloosa, brings a wealth of experience and production from his time at Colorado and previous stops at Michigan and Charlotte. His journey through college football reflects resilience and growth, culminating in his recognition as one of the top defensive players in the Big 12 during the 2024 season.
Hill-Green’s impact at Colorado was immediate and profound. In 2024, he played a pivotal role in transforming the Buffaloes’ defense under the leadership of Deion Sanders. His 82 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions, showcased his versatility and ability to perform at a high level in multiple phases of the game. As a second-team All-Big 12 selection, Hill-Green helped elevate Colorado’s defense, contributing significantly to their bowl-eligible season, a milestone in Sanders' debut year.
At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Hill-Green possesses the physicality and football IQ necessary to thrive in Alabama’s defensive scheme. His leadership qualities, honed as a team captain at Charlotte, will likely serve as a stabilizing force for the Tide’s defense.
Hill-Green’s collegiate path has been marked by perseverance. Initially a four-star recruit from St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, he began his career at Michigan, where he spent three seasons, including a redshirt year. His transfer to Charlotte in 2023 allowed him to take on a larger role, resulting in a standout season that earned him third-team All-AAC honors. His subsequent move to Colorado further demonstrated his adaptability and commitment to continuous improvement.
While Hill-Green’s departure leaves a void in Colorado’s defense, his decision to join Alabama speaks to the allure of competing at the highest level of college football. For the Crimson Tide, his arrival brings depth, experience, and the potential for immediate impact. Hill-Green’s final year of eligibility will be pivotal, as he aims to not only solidify Alabama’s linebacker corps but also position himself for a future in the NFL.
In securing Hill-Green, Alabama gains more than just a talented defender—they acquire a proven leader whose journey reflects dedication and excellence at every stage of his career.