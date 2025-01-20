Former Colorado defensive back Nahmier Robinson commits to Memphis
Former Colorado defensive back Nahmier Robinson has committed to Memphis, marking a new chapter in his college football journey. The son of three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson, Nahmier entered the transfer portal a month ago after spending two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, he’s set to continue his career with the Tigers, bringing a combination of versatility and determination to his new program.
Robinson, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound defensive back from Skyline High School in Sammamish, Washington, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. Known for his exceptional ball skills and ability to play on both sides of the ball in high school, Robinson redshirted his first year at Colorado. In 2024, he appeared in two games for the Buffaloes, including their double-overtime win against Colorado State, where he recorded a pass breakup. Robinson also saw action in the season finale against Utah, though he didn’t register any stats.
With three years of eligibility remaining, Robinson heads to Memphis seeking more playing time and a chance to make a greater impact. His decision to transfer aligns with the increasingly common trend of players prioritizing opportunities for development and on-field contributions. The competitive environment in Colorado, particularly under head coach Deion Sanders and his roster overhaul, created an atmosphere where players like Robinson sought better fits elsewhere.
Robinson’s transfer also comes during a challenging time for his family. His father, an 11-year NBA veteran, is battling serious health issues and is in need of a kidney donor. Nahmier’s move represents not just a career shift but also a personal mission, as he looks to honor his family and carve out his own legacy on the football field.
At Memphis, Robinson will aim to maximize his potential and add depth to the Tigers' defense, striving for success both on and off the field.