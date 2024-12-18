Former Fresno State defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot transfers to Colorado
Former Fresno State defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot is set to make his mark in Boulder after transferring to Colorado.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound standout brings valuable experience and physicality to Colorado’s defensive front, having spent three seasons with the Bulldogs. During his time at Fresno State, Lightfoot tallied 66 total tackles, including one sack and a pass deflection. His presence adds much-needed depth to a Buffaloes defensive line eager to bolster its performance in the trenches.
Before his collegiate career, Lightfoot excelled at Centennial High School in California, where he was named the 2021 Centennial HS Most Valuable Player. That season, he racked up 41 tackles, including nine solo stops, averaging 3.4 tackles per game. He showcased his disruptive abilities with 4.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hurries, helping lead Centennial to an impressive 11-1 record, including a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play. These accomplishments earned him recognition as a three-star recruit and drew interest from several Mountain West programs, including Nevada and Hawai'i.
Colorado snags former five-star Alabama defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
Lightfoot’s transition to Colorado aligns with head coach Deion Sanders’ strategy of reshaping the Buffaloes roster through the transfer portal. With his size and proven production, Lightfoot brings versatility and a high motor to Colorado’s defensive line rotation. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and provide interior strength will be instrumental as the Buffaloes aim to improve their defensive performance against Big 12 competition.
As Colorado continues to rebuild, players like Lightfoot represent the blend of experience and potential that Coach Prime is counting on. With his skill set and track record of success, he could emerge as a key contributor for the Buffaloes in their pursuit of competitive excellence.