Former Kansas punter Damon Greaves transfers to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes added another key piece to their special teams with the commitment of Kansas transfer punter Damon Greaves. Greaves announced his decision to join the Buffs on social media Friday, marking another significant addition to Deion Sanders' growing roster.
Greaves spent the past two seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks, appearing in all 12 games during the 2024 season. Over that span, he punted 33 times for 1,395 yards, ranking 14th in the Big 12. His freshman season saw him total 1,248 yards in punts, showcasing consistent improvement and reliability. With two years of eligibility remaining, Greaves brings experience and upside to Colorado’s special teams unit.
Originally from Australia, Greaves has a unique background, having played in the Australian Football League (AFL) with the Hawthorn Football Club. His skills were further honed at Prokick Australia, an academy renowned for producing elite punting talent for college football in the United States. Greaves' transition to American football highlights the growing influence of Australian specialists in the NCAA.
His addition is particularly timely for the Buffs, as he is expected to replace fellow Australian punter Mark Vassett, who is moving on to pursue an NFL career after the season. Greaves officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 17, making a swift decision to join Colorado’s program.
Greaves becomes the eighth transfer for the Buffaloes during this recruiting cycle, reflecting Coach Prime’s aggressive approach to building the roster through the portal. With his AFL background and Big 12 experience, Greaves adds immediate value to Colorado’s special teams, contributing to the Buffs' pursuit of greater consistency and field position control in the coming seasons.