Former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter transfers to Colorado
Colorado has found its potential successor to Shedeur Sanders, one of college football's elite quarterbacks and a top 2025 NFL Draft prospect. Kaidon Salter, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, will transfer to Colorado to play under head coach Deion Sanders next season. The move comes shortly after Colorado secured five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis, showcasing Coach Prime's ability to build a competitive and exciting quarterback room.
Salter, who spent the last four seasons at Liberty, announced his intention to transfer earlier this month. The talented signal-caller considered other programs, including Florida State, Syracuse, UCLA, and Auburn, but ultimately chose Colorado. His career at Liberty was nothing short of impressive, as he recorded 5,887 passing yards, 56 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions through 35 games. On the ground, he added 2,013 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, displaying the versatility that makes him a perfect fit for Colorado’s evolving offensive system.
Salter’s standout 2023 campaign solidified his reputation as a premier college quarterback. Leading Liberty to a 13-1 record, a Conference USA championship, and a Fiesta Bowl appearance, he set program records with 32 passing touchdowns and 1,089 rushing yards in a single season. Though his production dipped in 2024, with 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, along with 587 rushing yards and seven scores, his potential as a playmaker remains undeniable.
As a dual-threat quarterback, Salter combines a natural feel for the game with athleticism and a strong arm. His ability to make plays outside the pocket, vary arm angles, and throw on the run makes him a nightmare for defenses. Despite his slight frame, Salter’s top-end speed, experience as a two-sport athlete, and competitive edge have set him apart as a quarterback with significant upside. However, he will need to refine his decision-making to avoid taking unnecessary risks as a passer.
Replacing Sanders is no small task, given his leadership and record-breaking performances at Colorado. However, Salter’s skill set and experience make him a compelling candidate to lead the Buffaloes. Under Coach Prime's guidance, Salter will have the opportunity to develop further and contribute to Colorado's pursuit of national prominence. With Salter’s arrival and Lewis’ potential waiting in the wings, the future of Colorado football’s quarterback position looks bright.