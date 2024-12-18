Former Oklahoma blue-chip defensive back Makari Vickers transfers to Colorado
Makari Vickers has officially announced he's transferring to Colorado, bringing fresh talent to a Buffaloes secondary that is undergoing significant changes. With the departures of Preston Hodge and Shilo Sanders, the former four-star defensive back and Oklahoma Sooner is poised to fill a critical void and provide much-needed depth and versatility to the defensive backfield. His athleticism and pedigree make him a prime candidate to step into a key role for Deion Sanders and Colorado.
Vickers' time at Oklahoma was brief but provided glimpses of his potential. As a freshman in 2023, he appeared in eight games, recording eight tackles and one pass breakup. Despite being sidelined by injuries for four games, Vickers demonstrated his knack for contributing in multiple contests, including two-tackle performances against Tulsa and Iowa State. However, he saw limited action in 2024, appearing in just two games before entering the transfer portal.
The Florida native was a blue-chip recruit out of high school, ranked as a top-125 prospect nationally and one of the best defensive backs in his class. During his prep career at Robert F. Munroe and St. John Paul II Catholic high schools, Vickers showcased his all-around talent, tallying 165 tackles, five interceptions, and 23 pass breakups across three seasons. His senior season featured standout performances on both sides of the ball, including 63 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a key interception.
Now at Colorado, Vickers will have the opportunity to fulfill his potential in a defense that needs playmakers. With his size, athleticism, and instincts, Vickers is expected to make an immediate impact as the Buffaloes look to solidify their secondary and build on the program's resurgence under Coach Prime.